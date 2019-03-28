Universal Logistics (ULH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Logistics to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $548.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $386.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.