UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Reduced by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $241.71 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.00 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

