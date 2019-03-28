United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,290,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,388 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Argus decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,991. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

