News coverage about United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United States Basketball League earned a news sentiment score of 0.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USBL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. United States Basketball League has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/united-states-basketball-league-usbl-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About United States Basketball League

