United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,560 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of NuVasive worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NuVasive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,445. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

