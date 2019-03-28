United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.37. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/united-services-automobile-association-raises-stake-in-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.