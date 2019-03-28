United Services Automobile Association Has $1.30 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE:TDY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.68 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,371.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Mehrabian sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,123,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,822 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

