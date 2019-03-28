United Community Financial (UCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCFC. BidaskClub cut United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $457.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Community Financial by 201.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Financial by 269.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 133,537 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in United Community Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 232,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

