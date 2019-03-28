Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,646.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292,152 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $189,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

