Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after acquiring an additional 859,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,469,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 270,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

