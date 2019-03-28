UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the third quarter valued at $47,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 26.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 198,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,167,000 after acquiring an additional 426,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

58.com stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,539. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on 58.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on 58.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

