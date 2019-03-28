UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Knowles Corp (KN)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Knowles by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,233. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,099 shares of company stock worth $45,129. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

