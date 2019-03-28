UBS Group (UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $302,370.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,445 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.