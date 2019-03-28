UBS Group (UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
UBS Group stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.
In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $302,370.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,445 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.
