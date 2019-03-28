UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Johnson Matthey (JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JMAT. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,060 ($53.05) to GBX 4,080 ($53.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,797.14 ($49.62).

JMAT opened at GBX 3,185 ($41.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,873 ($50.61).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,038 ($39.70) per share, with a total value of £129,327.66 ($168,989.49). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,952 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($462.88). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,293 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,726.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

