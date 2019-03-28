UBS Group Analysts Give Accenture (ACN) a $180.00 Price Target

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been given a $180.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,977. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $177.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $437,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,942.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.