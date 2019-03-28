U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 46,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

