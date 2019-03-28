Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 61,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,753. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Vertical Group raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

