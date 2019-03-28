Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,638.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,460,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,354,000 after buying an additional 22,603,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $208,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after buying an additional 4,528,398 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,126,000 after buying an additional 3,506,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,776,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after buying an additional 2,628,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 653,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,495. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

