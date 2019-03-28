Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 14,497 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 116,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

MSD opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

