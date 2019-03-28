Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $4.17 Million Position in Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,134,421 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.24% of Iamgold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.83 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

