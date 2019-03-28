Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 498,553 Shares of Imax Corp (IMAX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Imax were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Imax by 185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $32,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $86,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $1,000,990.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,684.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

