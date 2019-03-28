Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 332,866 First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 332,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of First Horizon National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of FHN opened at $13.87 on Thursday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 332,866 First Horizon National Corp (FHN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-shares-of-332866-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.