Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monro by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monro by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monro by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Monro by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $84.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.89 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,153,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

