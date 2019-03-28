Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 90,084 Shares of Ferrari NV (RACE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,084 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,283,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ferrari by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,402,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,545,000 after acquiring an additional 647,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ferrari by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 793,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.66.

RACE stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.1677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

