Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 87.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($1.00). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 139.44%.

In other Mercury General news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.86 per share, with a total value of $25,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

