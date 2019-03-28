Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Bought by Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC

Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox makes up 11.1% of Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $147,969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 206.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 285,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 545,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,796. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

