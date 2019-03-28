Tucows (TCX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tucows has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tucows had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $94,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,842,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,845. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 563,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,404,000 after buying an additional 71,302 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in Tucows by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,204,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,330,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

