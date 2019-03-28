Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Cap of $283,441.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,441.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00040269 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007644 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013793 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00161232 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 586,342,278 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

