Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 710,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 189,114 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.40.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $338.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 56.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/triplepoint-venture-growth-bdc-tpvg-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.