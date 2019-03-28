Trinseo (TSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

TSE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

TSE opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 40.17%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,498.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

