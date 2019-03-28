Transcodium (TNS) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a market cap of $119,162.00 and $299,524.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00413858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01597200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229586 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

