Traders Sell Target (TGT) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $69.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Target had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Target traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $80.32Specifically, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

