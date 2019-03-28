Traders Sell Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Strength (LVS)

Traders sold shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on strength during trading on Thursday. $32.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.68 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Las Vegas Sands had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands traded up $1.30 for the day and closed at $60.33

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

