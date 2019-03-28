Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,561 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In related news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $1,731,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $29,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,999,911 shares of company stock worth $131,856,770. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

