Traders Buy UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $341.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $238.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($3.47) for the day and closed at $243.39

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

