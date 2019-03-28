Traders Buy Shares of O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $48.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $35.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, O’Reilly Automotive had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. O’Reilly Automotive traded down ($1.21) for the day and closed at $384.68

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $2,102,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,020,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,515 shares of company stock valued at $43,818,157. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

