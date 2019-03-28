Traders Buy Hilton Hotels (HLT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $47.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hilton Hotels had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Hilton Hotels traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $83.50

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

