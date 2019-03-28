Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 758 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,207% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Shares of EPR opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $257,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

