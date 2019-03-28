Traders Buy Expedia Group (EXPE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $43.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Expedia Group had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Expedia Group traded down ($0.74) for the day and closed at $119.06

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $6,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,321,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,112,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

