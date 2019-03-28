Total System Services (TSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s merchant acquiring services have consistently been in focus given the growth in direct businesses and higher sales productivity. Consistent generation of free cash flow enables business investments and enhances its financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its revenues are likely to be dampened by the new consumer financial protection bureau rule that is expected to be implemented by April 2019. It expects 2019 net revenue to be negatively impacted by approximately $60 million to $65 million. The company also carries a high debt, which elevates financial risks.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 44,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,311. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

