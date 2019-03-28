Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,697,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469,139 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,312 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.564 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 39.17%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

