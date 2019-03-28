Titan International (TWI) Shares Up 5.3%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. 632,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 440,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWI. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti set a $10.00 price objective on Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.08 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Titan International’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,657,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,817,000 after buying an additional 389,478 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 197,304 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 141.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 137,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

