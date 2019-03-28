Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Tiptree worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tiptree by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 92.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIPT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

In other Tiptree news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 51,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $322,589.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,468,635 shares in the company, valued at $46,529,596.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,731 shares of company stock valued at $630,941 and have sold 4,318 shares valued at $25,797. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

