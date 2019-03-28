Timicoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Timicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Timicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $71,676.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.01592417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Timicoin

Timicoin was first traded on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth . The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

