Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,531,265 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531,265 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 140,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,577 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

