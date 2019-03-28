Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.28 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.63.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

