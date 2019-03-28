Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Watsco by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

