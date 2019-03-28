Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 63 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 53,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 173,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total value of $2,102,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,020,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,515 shares of company stock valued at $43,818,157. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.25.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $390.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $394.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

