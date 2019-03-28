TheStreet Downgrades Madison Square Garden (MSG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.00.

NYSE:MSG opened at $288.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $236.78 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,153,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

