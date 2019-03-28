The Medicines Company (MDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Medicines in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on The Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,841. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 2,119.03% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,271,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 248,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,171.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 673,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,421. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

